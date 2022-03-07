Russia announces ceasefire in 4 Ukraine cities

SHAFAQNA- Russia announced a ceasefire in 4 Ukraine cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy from 12.30 pm IST on Monday. Humanitarian corridors would be formed to safely bring out those trapped in these cities.

Earlier, Russian President Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over phone that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine could be suspended only if Kyiv ceased military action and fulfilled Moscow’s demands.

Russia has continued to attack cities by land, air and sea over the weekend, and firmly stressed on Ukraine’s unconditional surrender as the firststep towards a solution.

Source: The Print