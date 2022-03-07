Growing demand for Halal footwear in Europe and North America

SHAFAQNA- Demand is probably enhanced in Europe, considering an approximated 44 million Muslims who are living on the continent. This is while creative products are being launched in the US and Canada and suppliers are becoming more stable.

Today, attention is focused on selling of footwear which is halal-certified in Europe and North America. According to New York-based Wear Halal, shoes are made from 100% Halal sheep, cow and goatskin and pigskin is not used to decrease its shoes’ prices.

In the meantime, products like “original halal leather shoes and prayer slippers” are sold by the Sweden-based Arabian Shopping Zone. Jörg Imran Schröter, from Freiburg, Germany points out that considering the growing number of Muslims who are living in Europe, demand for halal-certified footwear is probably increased. In his company, SmartKhuffZ, sneakers are merged with prayer socks. This product enables wearers to take off the external form of this sports shoes simply and effortlessly. At present, Schröter is concentrating on expansion of marketing to achieve a more extensive market. He maintained that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, development of SmartKhuffZ has been prevented from making progress and he intended to start a direct physical business in England. In 2022, his concentration is on online business. Moreover, the American e-commerce Company Etsy, that concentrates on handmade products, presents over 80 types of halal leather slippers which are made of original lamb, sheep or goat leather. These are rated as high quality products from the viewpoint of customers.

According to Ahmed Tanveer who is a technical management consultant for leader products in Chennai, India, and the former technical director and senior executive at K H Leader Industries Pte Ltd in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, in order to bridge the gap between supply and demand of halal footwear in Europe and North America, India had a privileged position and was specified to do so. He noted that halal category contains a chief part of Indian leather due to the large Muslim population and Muslims’ superiority in leather sector of this country. He stated that Iranian manufacturers can make qualified halal leather product brands to fit the demand of market in the west along with competitive prices.

Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, CEO of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind HalalTrust demonstrated that tanned skins in footwear products are considered as clean and suitable for use based on Shariah Law.

Ahmed Salehi, the founder of Tehran, Iran-based, EMY Leather that supplies ostrich leather pointed out that many Muslims are not aware of the fact that halal leather has the same importance as halal meat. He believes that indicating the name halal on shoe products should attract more attention to this issue.

Source: salaamgateway