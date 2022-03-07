March 7, 2022 | 4:51 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

UNSC condemns terrorist attack on Shia mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar

SHAFAQNA-The UN Security Council has condemned a terrorist attack that killed 62 people inside a Shia mosque in Pakistan‘s Peshawar for which the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) terror group has claimed. responsibility.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at the Koocha Risaldar Mosque in Peshawar,” Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said in a press statement issued on Sunday on behalf of all the 15 members.IS-K said that an Afghan suicide bomber carried out the attack which took place on Friday.

A Sunni group, IS-K and its parent organisation Islamic State, consider Shias enemies of the faith and target them frequently.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” Nusseibeh said.

She is the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates, which holds the Council’s presidency this month.

Source:business-standard

