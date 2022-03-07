Italian Official: Rome has a strong historical partnership with Iran

SHAFAQNA- The Italian Deputy Defense Minister stressed the importance of regional talks to resolve the differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“Rome has a strong historical partnership with Iran. In dealing with Iranian leaders, we have always emphasized the importance of regional dialogue in resolving existing disputes,” said Giorgio Molière, Italy’s deputy defense minister, in an interview with the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq al-Awsat.

Molière stressed the importance of an active contact between Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with successive meetings between senior officials of the two countries, and continued: “Italy has always been a strong supporter of the nuclear deal and has looked forward to the positive results of the ongoing talks in Vienna.”

“The Comprehensive Joint Action Plan is currently an essential tool for non-proliferation, and its effective implementation will strengthen the dialogue between Riyadh and Tehran and increase stability and security in the region,” said the Italian Deputy Defense Minister.

He went on to welcome remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the usefulness of the contacts in an interview with Atlantic magazine.

Source: Al-Sharq al-Awsat