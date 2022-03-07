March 7, 2022 | 7:42 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq ranks first in Middle East in terms of air traffic intensity

SHAFAQNA- Iraq ranked first in the Middle East region in terms of air traffic intensity.

“The outcomes of the 17 MIDRMA Conference (the Middle East Regional Monitoring Agency of the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO) confirmed with statistics that Iraq obtained the four busiest air traffic points in the Middle East, out of the first five points that are Iraqi and are considered the most   momentum and used in air traffic. In the Middle East for the year 2021,”  the Director General of the General Company for Air Navigation Services,  Nizar Ibrahim Al-Ziyadi, said in a statement.  He noted that “ this achievement reflects the efforts of all employees of the Air Traffic Managem “.Department in general and the Air Operations Division in particula”.

Source: The Iraqi News Agency (INA)  

