March 7, 2022 | 7:42 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

International court of justice decides on Russian invasion

SHAFAQNA- The international court of justice (ICJ) has said it will decide “as soon as possible” on a Ukrainian demand for an emergency order that Russia halt hostilities immediately.

The UN’s highest court closed a hearing on Monday afternoon a day earlier than planned because of the Russian boycott. Ukraine said Russia was obliged to listen to whatever the ICJ ruled.

The court is using a fast-track procedure that can bring a ruling on provisional redress in days. There is no chance of Russia complying with the ruling, but it will deal another blow to Moscow’s waning diplomatic prestige.

Ukraine accuses Russia of illegally justifying its war by falsely alleging genocide in the self-proclaimed republics in Luhansk and Donetsk. The case is one of a number being taken by Ukraine to international courts in an attempt to secure a ruling that Russia is acting illegally, or committing war crimes.

Source: theguardian

