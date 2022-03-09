March 9, 2022 | 10:00 AM

English
France raises monitoring Muslim community again

France raises monitoring Muslims

SHAFAQNA- The French state has started to monitor and investigate the Muslim civil society again.

The French state has spread fear among Muslim community. It wants to control Muslims at all levels and intends to humiliate and deprive them of their primary rights such as freedom of opinion and religion. Besides, it has shut down the mosques and schools of Muslims and has taken hold of millions of Euros.

Source: trtworld

