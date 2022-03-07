Detection of delta and omicron variants by immediate antigen tests

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A recent study by US researchers shows common rapid antigen tests detected Delta and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variants effectively.

A research group led by Dr. Apurv Soni from the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School aimed to compare the performance of rapid antigen tests (for both Delta and Omicron variants) with the gold standard of nasal PCR test results when testing participants serially every 48 hours.

The researchers have found that the performance of rapid antigen tests was not inferior for the detection of the Omicron variant in comparison to the Delta variant.

Considering these findings, we can see that the behavior of rapid antigen tests in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infections is similar for Delta and Omicron variants, with an overall low detection rate on the same day as an initial positive PCR test result, and a higher detection rate when a second test is used 48 hours after the first one.

Source: medical.net