March 7, 2022 | 7:43 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

China is looking for water on the moon

0
water and other resources at the moon's south pole

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- China plans to send its Chang’e 7 robotic probe to search for water and other resources at the moon’s south pole.

The Chang’e 7 mission is set to find traces of ice at the south pole, investigate the environment and weather there, and survey its landforms. It will also be tasked with detecting the natural resources beneath the south pole’s surface. Moreover, mission planners are considering if we can use the probe to dig into the surface to check the underground structures and compositions.

China has become the first nation to make specific plans to deploy probes to the moon’s south pole, and those plans have intrigued scientists from many countries.

China opened its lunar program in 2004 and has launched five robotic probes since 2007.

Source: china daily

Related posts

Detection of delta and omicron variants by immediate antigen tests

asadian

New solution by Chinese researchers to treat Covid-19

asadian

A baby cry translator is coming

asadian

A rocket going to strike the moon tomorrow

asadian

Will Putin’s Gamble on Ukraine Pay-off?

asadian

Political Geography Expert: Ukraine is likely to become another Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.