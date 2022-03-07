China is looking for water on the moon

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- China plans to send its Chang’e 7 robotic probe to search for water and other resources at the moon’s south pole.

The Chang’e 7 mission is set to find traces of ice at the south pole, investigate the environment and weather there, and survey its landforms. It will also be tasked with detecting the natural resources beneath the south pole’s surface. Moreover, mission planners are considering if we can use the probe to dig into the surface to check the underground structures and compositions.

China has become the first nation to make specific plans to deploy probes to the moon’s south pole, and those plans have intrigued scientists from many countries.

China opened its lunar program in 2004 and has launched five robotic probes since 2007.

Source: china daily