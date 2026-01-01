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The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about adopting children

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Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about adopting and guardianship of children.

Question: What is your view about adopting children and is it a rewarding deed?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The guardianship of a child merits a lot of reward but adoption is not allowed and relation and inheritance are not resulted in it; and the truth as it is must be told (to the child) in a way that has no effect (on the child); and the person who accepts to be the guardian must not register the child’s name in his identity certificate and if in any case due to difficulty or harm cannot do this, the truth must be registered and take witnesses.

Source: Persian Shafaqna

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