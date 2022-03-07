Fifth round of talks with Saudi Arabia is not yet final : Spox

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Iran and Saudi Arabia have held four rounds of talks so far in Baghdad in good, respectful and positive atmosphere, but no timing has been set for the fifth round.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Khatibzadeh said that the IAEA chief’s Saturday trip to Iran was technical and in continuation of the talks in Vienna.

We will cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog based on the joint statement issues on Saturday, the spokesman said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran had responded to the IAEA’s questions, but the answers had to be given again within technical framework and in a specific period.

Khatibzadeh confirmed that there was a direct link between closing the IAEA’s open issues and the potential deal in Vienna.

Asked about the Russian foreign minister’s remarks on the effect of anti-Russian sanctions on Moscow-Tehran trade, Khatibzadeh said that Iran is waiting to hear what was said from diplomatic channels.

The talks are followed up in the proper path, he added, and it was clear that Iran’s peaceful nuclear cooperation should not be limited nor should it be affected.

The diplomat described Russia’s approach in Vienna “so far constructive”, adding that the teams have gathered together in Vienna to reach a collective agreement.

Khatibzadeh also described China’s stance in Vienna Talks as one of the most constructive ones, which would be pursued in the same path by Iran.

On the possibility of direct talks between Tehran and Washington, Khatibzadeh underlined that the US was no more a participant of the JCPOA and the commitments that it had to take on were clear for Iran and the P4+1, as it was willing to return to the deal.

A request for direct negotiation would be meaningful only when Iran knows the reason for such a meeting, he continued.

Source: IRNA