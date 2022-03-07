Mecca: Prayer in Grand Mosque held without social distancing

The Grand Mosque offers a safe environment: The air inside is purified several times a day, while the various facilities are sanitized using the latest technology to ensure the health of worshippers during prayer and other rituals. The use of face masks is still required.

The Ministry of Interior stressed the importance of continuing to stick to the guidelines of the national plan for immunization, which include getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and following procedures to verify health status on the Tawakkalna app to enter facilities, including public transportation, and participate in events.

Source: Arab News