Iraq grants 6-month visas to Lebanese citizens

SHAFAQNA- During a joint press conference, the Iraqi and Lebanese ministers of industry announced the granting of six-month Iraqi visas to Lebanese citizens and the imminent visit of the Lebanese Prime Minister to Iraq.

Iraqi Minister of Industry Manhal Aziz al-Khabbaz announced the granting of a six-month visa to Lebanese citizens.

He told a joint news conference with Lebanese Minister of Industry George Boujikian that Iraq needs the pharmaceutical and food industries and Lebanese marketing methods.

On the other hand, Boujikian announced that Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is ready to visit Iraq at the head of a delegation.

The Lebanese Minister of Industry stated that the visit is in line with the latest steps to complete the co-operation and coordination agreement between the two countries.

He stressed that the volume of trade and industrial trade between Iraq and Lebanon is currently $ 140 million and is likely to reach $ 1 billion.

Source: Mideast News