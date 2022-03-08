March 8, 2022 | 2:47 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq grants 6-month visas to Lebanese citizens

0

SHAFAQNA- During a joint press conference, the Iraqi and Lebanese ministers of industry announced the granting of six-month Iraqi visas to Lebanese citizens and the imminent visit of the Lebanese Prime Minister to Iraq.

Iraqi Minister of Industry Manhal Aziz al-Khabbaz announced the granting of a six-month visa to Lebanese citizens.

He told a joint news conference with Lebanese Minister of Industry George Boujikian that Iraq needs the pharmaceutical and food industries and Lebanese marketing methods.

Al-Khabbaz said Iraq will issue six-month visas to Lebanese citizens.

On the other hand, Boujikian announced that Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is ready to visit Iraq at the head of a delegation.

The Lebanese Minister of Industry stated that the visit is in line with the latest steps to complete the co-operation and coordination agreement between the two countries.

He stressed that the volume of trade and industrial trade between Iraq and Lebanon is currently $ 140 million and is likely to reach $ 1 billion.

Source: Mideast News 

Related posts

Iraq ranks first in Middle East in terms of air traffic intensity

asadian

USA’s Ambassador nominee for Iraq presents her priorities

asadian

Guterres: UN is committed to full support of Iraq

asadian

Iraq: Parliament’s reopening of registration for presidential candidates postponed

asadian

Iraq: Presidential case pending on Federal Supreme Court’s decision

asadian

Iraq has 28 million active social networking site users

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.