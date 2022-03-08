Sanctions against Russia’s oil is to detriment of West; Iraqi oil expert

SHAFAQNA- The rise of international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukrainian territory has increased concerns and negative consequences for the activities of Russian oil companies with long-term contracts with Iraq, and the possibility of being influenced by any possible international decision to impose sanctions on those companies.

“Hamza al-Jawahiri”, an Iraqi oil expert, said: “The restrictions imposed on Russia due to the attack on Ukraine are far from the oil sector because no sanctions have been imposed on this sector so far.”

Al-Jawahiri added: “The issue of imposing restrictions on Russian oil companies, including companies operating in Iraq, has not happened so far, and if that happens, it will be in Iraq’s interest.”

“Russia exports 7 million barrels of oil a day, and if Moscow fails to export its oil, OPEC countries, including Iraq, will not be able to compensate, and it will lead to an increase in oil prices to $ 200 a barrel.” he said.

“Sanctions against Russia’s oil sector will be to the detriment of the West, because Europe is at least 40 percent dependent on Russian gas, so if the West thinks of sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, it would be a crazy idea,” he concluded.

Source: Al- Aalam