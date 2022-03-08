Russia announces new ceasefire for Tuesday

SHAFAQNA : Moscow makes a new offer for evacuations, says Ukrainians can choose “where they want to be evacuated to”.

This comes as United Nations aid chief calls for safe passage for civilians to leave conflict areas in Ukraine “in the direction they choose”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will not use conscript soldiers in Ukraine and there will be “no additional call-up of reservists”.

Kremlin warns of “catastrophic consequences” if West bans Russian energy imports.

Pentagon says Russian move to longer-range attacks in Ukraine has increased civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

UN says Russia’s invasion has triggered the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. More than 1.7 million people have fled the conflict.

Source: aljazeera