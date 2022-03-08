Fears grow for wheat imports in ME & Africa amid war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Concerns are growing across the Middle East and north Africa that the war in Ukraine will send prices of staple foods soaring as wheat supplies are hit. Russia and Ukraine supply a quarter of the world’s wheat exports.

In Tunisia, like many people queueing for bread in Tunis’s sprawling medina, or old town, Khmaes Ammani, a day labourer, said the rising cost of living was leaving him squeezed. “There’s never any money at the end of the month,” he said. “I even have to borrow some. Everything is getting more expensive.”

