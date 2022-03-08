March 8, 2022 | 8:37 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Fears grow for wheat imports in ME & Africa amid war in Ukraine

0
Middle East fears as war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Concerns are growing across the Middle East and north Africa that the war in Ukraine will send prices of staple foods soaring as wheat supplies are hit. Russia and Ukraine supply a quarter of the world’s wheat exports.

Concerns are growing across the Middle East and north Africa that the war in Ukraine will send prices of staple foods soaring as wheat supplies are hit. Russia and Ukraine supply a quarter of the world’s wheat exports

In Tunisia, like many people queueing for bread in Tunis’s sprawling medina, or old town, Khmaes Ammani, a day labourer, said the rising cost of living was leaving him squeezed. “There’s never any money at the end of the month,” he said. “I even have to borrow some. Everything is getting more expensive.”

Source: theguardian

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY

 

Related posts

Ukraine & Russia foreign ministers to meet in Turkey

asadian

Ukraine War: UN’s Aid Chief urges safe passage for civilians

asadian

Russia announces new ceasefire for Tuesday

asadian

ICJ to decide on Russian invasion

asadian

Vatican: Pope calls for peace in Ukraine

asadian

France accuses Britain of ‘lack of humanity’ as Ukrainian refugees denied entry to UK

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.