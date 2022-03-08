March 8, 2022 | 8:37 AM

Ukraine War: UN’s Aid Chief urges safe passage for civilians

UN aid chief urges safe passage of civilians

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Aid Chief on Monday (07 Mar 2022) called on all parties to allow safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities in Ukraine in the direction they choose. Martin Griffiths said  that safe passage for humanitarian supplies into those areas is also needed. Griffiths told the United Nations Security Council that his office has sent a team to Moscow to work on better humanitarian civil-military coordination.

