UMAA condemns violence against Shia Muslims in Peshawar

SHAFAQNA- The Universal Muslim Association of America issued a statement condemning violence against Shia Muslims in Peshawar.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

With a heavy heart, the Universal Muslim Association of America (UMAA) extends their deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones or were effected by the recent targeted bomb blast in Peshawar, Pakistan on the first of Shabaan. We pray to Allah (SWT) that these families find the patience to cope with such a tragic and irreplaceable loss. This recent alarming attack on Shia Muslims occurred on March 4th, 2022 in Peshawar, Pakistan which left nearly 63 dead and 200 individuals wounded.

The Universal Muslim Association of America is deeply concerned by, and strongly condemn, the repetitive violence and cowardice attacks by militant groups which continue to threaten the lives of Shia Muslims. Unfortunately, the persecution of Shia Muslims in Pakistan is not a new phenomenon. In large numbers, Shias have been targeted in sectarian violence. The alleged scale and gravity of these recent attacks mark a worrying escalation of violence with no accountability from the Pakistani Government.

The Pakistani judiciary has been woefully ineffective at punishing acts of terrorism, especially when the victims are of religious minority groups. Pakistan and the international community at large have a responsibility to protect populations vulnerable to genocidal acts, and the first step towards this protection is realizing the scope of the problem and then acting promptly upon it. Universal Muslim Association of America strongly demands that the Pakistani Government is held accountable and takes immediate action against those responsible in the repetitive and barbaric attacks of violence against Shia Muslims.

“Those who are silent when others are oppressed are guilty of oppression themselves.” – Imam Hussain (AS)

We highly encourage individuals to sign the petition below and also raise their voice against Shia Genocide and oppression taking place all around the world whether it be in Yemen, Palestine, India, Sudan, Afghanistan etc.

What you can do to help:

1. Pray. Pray for the safety of the Shia community and that the Pakistani Government begins to take their security and safety seriously.

2. Sign. UMAA encourages members to sign the petition urging the Pakistani Government officials to hold the perpetrators of this attack responsible and to ensure the safety of the Shia community.

Click this link to sign the petition:

https://www.change.org/StopShiaGenocide

3. Speak and raise awareness and your voice through as many channels and platforms as possible. With international pressure, the Pakistani government will be forced to act.

As we move forward in our week, let us collectively pray to the Almighty to grant peace and patience to those families who have recently lost a loved one and to grant the departed souls Jannat-ul-Firdous. Ameen

Sincerely,

UMAA Board of Directors