March 8, 2022

Germany: Munster University offers course on ‘Islamic social services’

SHAFAQNA- Munster University in Germany is offering a course on “Islamic Social Services”. It features discussions on how the teachings of Islam and the Quran can be used in the field of social services. The 9-month course is for imams and social workers and has been taken by 25 individuals.

Mouhanad Khorchidi, Head of the university’s Islamic Theology Center, said the participants will also do research on the necessity for confronting extremism and the need for respecting fundamental values.

The state center for political education in North Rhine-Westphalia and the state’s ministry of the interior are each financing the project with 50,000 euros.

According to Parliamentary State Secretary Klaus Kaiser,  the course enables the professionalization of social work in Muslim communities and institutions.

Source: IQNA

