Najaf: Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine decorated with flowers [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) in Najaf, Iraq, has been decorated with flowers and flags on the occasion of Sha’aban Eids. Every year, various ceremonies are organized in different parts of the world on the birthday anniversaries of Imam Hussein (AS), Hazrat Abbas (AS) and Imam Sajjad (AS), which fall on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of the lunar Hijri month of Sha’aban, respectively.

Muslims also celebrate the 15th day of the month (March 18, this year) which is the birthday anniversary of the 12th infallible Imam (AJ). The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) is visited by a large number of pilgrims during these auspicious occasions

Source: IQNA

