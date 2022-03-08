Angelina Jolie urges the world to support refugees from Yemen to Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- “As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” UNHCR’s Special Envoy Angelina Jolie wrote in an Instagram video caption. “The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022.”

Jolie arrived in Yemen’s capital city of Aden to visit refugees and highlight the country’s seven-year conflict, according to People. UNHCR, the UN’s Refugee Agency, said she will be meeting with Yemeni families to hear their stories and experiences directly. Her trip aims to mobilize international support and secure humanitarian aid for the Middle East’s poorest nation in the lead-up to the United Nations’ High-Level Pledging Conference for Yemen on March 16.

The Academy Award winner, who has advocated for Yemeni refugees for several years, asked that all humanitarian crises be taken seriously in light of the devastation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has forced 1.7 million people to flee. She’s also supported refugee efforts in countries such as Peru, Burkina Faso, and Bangladesh.

Source: globalcitizen