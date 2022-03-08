Egypt & Saudi leaders discuss economic cooperation

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s President arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday (0 March 2022) afternoon on an official visit. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will meet with Saudi king and crown prince; Bilateral ties, regional and global issues of common concern expected to be discussed. He will discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of common concern, with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Osama Nugali, Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, said the visit comes within the framework of the continuous consultations and growth of relations between the two brotherly countries. He added that the large number of agreements, memoranda of understanding and protocols between the two countries gives their relationship a strategic dimension, in addition to the historical, religious and Arab dimensions.

Nugali noted that Saudi Arabia is the second-largest foreign investor in Egypt, and the latter came second among countries for which investment licenses were issued in the Kingdom in 2020. Sources in Egypt’s Foreign Ministry told Arab News that the visit will last a few hours. El-Sisi previously visited Kuwait, and is expected to visit Oman soon.

Wissam Abdel Alim, a Journalist specializing in Arab affairs at Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram, told Arab News that he expects El-Sisi to discuss with Saudi leaders economic cooperation and the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global markets. Abdel Alim said El-Sisi may also address the need to take a united Arab position on Ethiopia’s construction of the Renaissance Dam, which will affect water supplies to Egypt and Sudan.

Source: arabnews