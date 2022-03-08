UAE: Eid Al-Fitr holiday expected to be five days

The holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, with the first day expected to fall on Saturday, April 2. It will last for either 29 or 30 days, depending when the new moon is sighted, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

The Eid Al-Fitr holiday will starts on the 29th day of Ramadan and lasts until the third day of Shawwal, the 10th month. That means the holiday in UAE will probably begin on Sunday May 1 and end on Wednesday, May 4, if Ramadan is 29 days, giving many people a five-day break.

Source: The National