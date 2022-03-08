March 8, 2022 | 7:53 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

WHO condemns attacks on Ukrainian health care services

0
attacks on Ukrainian Health Care Services

SHAFAQNA- The head of the World Health Organization in Europe said Tuesday that 16 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities have been confirmed since Russia launched a war on the country.

“To date, we have 16 confirmed reports of attacks on health facilities in Ukraine, and more are being verified,” Hans Kluge told a news conference.

“WHO strongly condemns these attacks on health care services,” he added.

Kluge noted that the WHO’s health care provision priority is for civilians and refugees within and beyond Ukraine.

“It should not need saying that health workers, hospitals, and other medical facilities must never be a target at any time, including during crises and conflicts,” said Kluge.

“And today within the country, we see a health system under severe pressure and beyond its borders, the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe for more than 75 years in these difficult days,” he stressed.

At least 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others injured in Ukraine since Russia’s war on the country began on Feb. 24, according to UN figures. But the international body has maintained that conditions on the ground have made it “difficult to verify” the true number of civilian casualties.

Source : aa

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY

UKRAINE WAR: UN’S AID CHIEF URGES SAFE PASSAGE FOR CIVILIANS

Related posts

ICJ to decide on Russian invasion

asadian

UN: Security Council To Meet on Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

asadian

Ukraine says: Russian forces seized Zaporizhzhia plant

asadian

Arab Politician: War in Ukraine will add new dimension to Vienna talks

asadian

Russian President tells Saudi Prince it is unacceptable to politicize energy

asadian

International Affairs Analyst’s view on the impact of Ukraine crisis on future of global power equations

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.