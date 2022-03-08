WHO condemns attacks on Ukrainian health care services

SHAFAQNA- The head of the World Health Organization in Europe said Tuesday that 16 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities have been confirmed since Russia launched a war on the country.

“To date, we have 16 confirmed reports of attacks on health facilities in Ukraine, and more are being verified,” Hans Kluge told a news conference.

“WHO strongly condemns these attacks on health care services,” he added.

Kluge noted that the WHO’s health care provision priority is for civilians and refugees within and beyond Ukraine.

“It should not need saying that health workers, hospitals, and other medical facilities must never be a target at any time, including during crises and conflicts,” said Kluge.

“And today within the country, we see a health system under severe pressure and beyond its borders, the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe for more than 75 years in these difficult days,” he stressed.

At least 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others injured in Ukraine since Russia’s war on the country began on Feb. 24, according to UN figures. But the international body has maintained that conditions on the ground have made it “difficult to verify” the true number of civilian casualties.

