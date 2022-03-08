March 8, 2022 | 7:51 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister voices support for ceasefire in Ukraine

0
Iran's Foreign Minister

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian voiced support for ceasefire in Ukraine .

In a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday, he discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as some regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

They also exchanged views on the forthcoming visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iran which will take place to further develop Tehran-Ankara relations.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed satisfaction with the developing ties between the two countries and wished success for to trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Ukraine and Russia to be held in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday.

He said Iran supported a political initiative to stop the war and stressed that sanctions are no problem for Iran.

Cavusoglu said sanctions are no solutions to any problems and expressed concern over the escalating crisis in Ukraine crisis which might lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and the rising tide of refugees and migrants.

He also renewed his invitation for Amirabdollahian to visit Turkey.

Source: IRNA

Related posts

White smoke of Iran nuclear talks waiting for US decision

asadian

Ukraine & Russia FM’s to meet in Turkey

asadian

Ukraine War: UN’s Aid Chief urges safe passage for civilians

asadian

Fears grow for wheat imports in ME & Africa amid war in Ukraine

asadian

Russia announces new ceasefire for Tuesday

asadian

ICJ to decide on Russian invasion

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.