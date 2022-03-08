International exhibition of rare copies of Holy Quran in Karbala+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The exhibition of rare copies of the Holy Quran related to the first centuries of Islam, which has been collected with various calligraphies from various countries, was held for the first time in Karbala province.

Calligraphers and experts in Islamic history from different Islamic countries are also participating in the exhibition, which also features Quranic paintings from different centuries.

Also in this exhibition, 5 manuscripts from each lunar century AH, in addition to the oldest copies obtained in different Islamic countries, are displayed.

In this regard, “Montazer Hassan”, the organizer of the exhibition, said: “The International Exhibition of the Holy Quran documents the history of compilation of this holy book from the time of the Be’that of the Holy Prophet of Islam and includes copies of the Qur’an translated into other languages.”

He said: 20 Arab and non-Arab countries are present in this exhibition.

“In this exhibition, a booth is dedicated to Qurans translated into the other languages , including English, French, Spanish, Russian, Urdu, Turkish, Chinese, Afghan, Filipino, etc. There is also a booth for the “Colorful Mushaf of Tajweed” (with special colored symbols for the science of Tajweed), a booth for teaching correct reading to visitors, a booth for the Arabic script, and finally a booth for the Quran Publishing Center, ” he added.

In this regard, “Mohammad Al-Mansouri”, the observer of this exhibition, said about the rare copies of the Quran: “In this exhibition, 63 tableaus written from the 1st to the 14th century AH, as well as 46 printed Qurans all over the world have been displayed.”

Displaying the oldest copies of the Holy Quran obtained from different Islamic countries

Al-Mansouri said: The Qurans are displayed from Syria, Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Malaysia, Brunei, Libya, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Morocco, Germany, France, Kazan and others.

The exhibition also shows the history of the writing of the Holy Quran and its evolution from the 1st to the 14th century, along with videos from the Holy Quran in museums and libraries around the world.

Source: Alaraby