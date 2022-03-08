Saudi Arabia: More interpreters help pilgrims in Mecca, Medina

SHAFAQNA- More interpreters have been provided inside the Grand Holy Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque in Medina to help pilgrims.

Undersecretary of the General President for Languages and Translation Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Humaidi stressed that the General Presidency is keen on applying the highest standards of service quality through its preparedness to receive visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque according to accredited plans and to intensify efforts to serve them.

He noted that the Languages and Translation Department intensified periodic field tours to improve the offered services to the best level, deploy field interpreters inside the Grand Mosque according to the accredited plan and depending on field needs of interpreters, as well as to deliver the message of the Two Holy Mosques to visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque and Muslims around the world.

He said the department seeks to activate the role of technology to deliver this message with the use of the latest direct radio transmission round the clock in 10 accredited international languages through Manarat Al-Haramain Digital Platform.

Source: IQNA