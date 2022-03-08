Saudi Arabia launches Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program Strategy

SHAFAQNA- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia yesterday (Monday) launched a special strategy to send students abroad to study in the best educational centers in the world.

The purpose of this program, which is called “Strategy of the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program”, is to send students abroad to improve the level of manpower within the framework of 2030.

The Saudi media wrote: “This measure will contribute to strengthening competitiveness among the citizens of this country by increasing the productivity of human capital in new and future-making sectors.”

According to the strategy, Saudi students will be sent to 30 of the best educational centers in the world based on valid rankings in all fields, and will return to this country after studying.

Source: Al-Sharq Al-Awsat