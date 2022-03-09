Iraq makes Covid 19 vaccine certificate mandatory to travel to country

SHAFAQNA- According to the Iraqi High Committee for Health, people traveling to Iraq will no longer need a PCR test if they have a Covid 19 vaccine certificate.

At today’s meeting of the Iraqi High Committee for Health, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi; the prevalence of Coronavirus in Iraq was examined.

Al-Kazemi praised the efforts of medical staff in all wards, saying that informing the public about health protocols and calling for vaccinations is even more important.

It was decided at the meeting that from the first of next month, passengers who present a certificate of receiving two doses of Corona vaccine will no longer be tested for PCR, and for those travelers who have not been vaccinated, a negative PCR test is required.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

