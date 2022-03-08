White smoke of Iran nuclear talks waiting for US decision

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has left Vienna for Tehran for a short usual consultations with high-ranking Iranian authorities.

Enrique Mora, coordinator of the Vienna talks, said that there will be no more expertise and official sessions. He tweeted, “Just to clarify. There are no longer ‘expert level talks’. Nor ‘formal meetings’. It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the #ViennaTalks. The rest is noise.”

A source close to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna said that political decision-making by all delegations and the US is the move needed for concluding the talks, adding that unofficial bilateral and multilateral meetings will be held between Iran and other sides.

In fact, emission of white smoke from Palais Coburg waits for the United States’ political decision on Iran’s redlines. Since the key issues are tied with Iran’s national interests, a set date cannot be announced for the final agreement.

Based on the bitter experience of the previous four years concerning the US’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, the document that is expected by all sides requires Washington’s political decisions.

However, Bagheri Kani’s return to Tehran and Iranian delegation’s insistence on achieving a good consensus have challenged the West’s calculations.

Europeans sought to propagate that the Vienna Talks have been closed and the time is ripe to declare a final agreement, but Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian explicitly said on a phone call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday that holding final session of the Joint Commission meetings of the JCPOA depends on accepting Iran’s redlines.

The Iranian FM warned against the West’s hastiness cannot hinder observing Iran’s redlines.

Europeans say they hold consultations on the Vienna Talks in their capitals, but Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian representative in the nuclear negotiation, said that the European diplomats see no place for themselves in talks and believe that their presence is not necessary.

The American delegation headed by Robert Malley is still in Vienna. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, told reporters that the US and its allies are getting closer to a nuclear agreement with Iran, but important components still need to be decided.

A top diplomat told Wall Street Journal that if Washington and Tehran do not take final decisions, the potential agreement would be in jeopardy, claiming that hesitance in decision-making would open a window to Moscow to overshadow the negotiations.

Iranian FM stipulated on Monday that foreign factors cannot overshadow Iran’s national interests, adding that Iranians are determination to protect their rights and demand effective economic assurances in the Vienna talks.

Bagheri Kani also said that the US should pay attention to the four-year experience and take political decision based on realistic approach, adding that the White House’s rational strategy and appropriate response will help finalize a Vienna deal.

Source: IRNA