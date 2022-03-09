“Ukraine war will continue/ Russia is at a dead-end”: Iranian Diplomat

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The former Iranian ambassador to Hungary and Norway comments on the future of Ukraine and Russia: “Russia is at the dead-end, and the longer the stalemate lasts, the more it will be to the detriment of the Russians. Economically, Russia has lost the game, and punitive sanctions will paralyze Energy sector of Russia for next years, and it will take a long time for Russia to stand on its own feet and reclaim the global position. This country must make concessions in order to the sanctions to be lifted. However, the war will continue, because of the political stalemate.”

In an interview with Shafaqna, a professor in geopolitics studies and an international affairs analyst Abdoreza Faraji-rad stated: “It seems clear that the war will continue. Mr. Putin is in a losing position. The retreat is suicidal for him, and he will face a severe crisis and the people will stage mass demonstrations and try to overthrow him. Consequently, Putin must be held accountable to the global community and international trials. Accordingly, the war will continue, unless Zelensky retreats. Because Mr. Zelensky is more in line with the United States and Britain, and they will naturally continue to impose sanctions on Russia when they feel Putin is falling. The destruction of Ukraine is not an important issue for them. As matter of fact, their whole focus is on defeating Putin, to see if the sanctions work primarily inside Russia. Second, Europe is concluding that it should cut off the Russian energy imports. As the United States has approached its enemies, including Venezuela, to provide oil to market. Iran may even be given concessions as well. So the war will continue unless Zelensky comes to his senses and leaves power, and this is a relative achievement for Putin, and he preserves the situation in this state, but he will not exit from the crisis.

He added: “Under these circumstances, Ukraine will never join NATO and NATO will not accept this membership as well. If the accession happens, then Putin will gain the upper hand and Ukraine will be destroyed. Putin gives himself the right to do that. Meanwhile, the situation inside Russia is turning in his favor. Ukraine’s process of accession to the EU is also very slowly in progress. As Ukraine does not yet comply with the EU law and does not have the EU chapters to join. If Ukraine joins the EU and Europe shows sympathy on the case and Ukraine, in return, declares that it will not join NATO, there will be an opportunity for negotiations and the two sides will make concessions, and the issue will gradually enter a long negotiation phase, but in the end, Putin, to a great extent, is a loser on a political-economic level.”

