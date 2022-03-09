March 9, 2022 | 7:55 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover:UN

Nearly 400 civilians have been killed in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, more than 80 percent by a group affiliated with ISIL (ISIS), a new United Nations report has said.

It covers the period from August 2021 to the end of February and said that 397 civilians were killed mostly in a series of attacks by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) group.

More than 50 people with suspected ties to the armed group had been killed in the same period, it said, with some tortured and beheaded and left by the roadside.

Source: Aljazeera

