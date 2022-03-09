March 9, 2022 | 8:15 AM

US & UK ban Russian oil imports

US and UK ban Russian oil imports

SHAFAQNA-United States President Joe Biden bans imports of Russian oil and gas, while Britain says it will phase out Russian energy products by year’s end.
Russia says it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday to evacuate civilians from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Evacuations from the southeast city of Mariupol failed again, a Ukrainian official says, accusing Russia of firing on a humanitarian corridor.
The European Commission announces a plan to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for more Western action against Moscow as Russian advance continues.

Source : aljazeera

