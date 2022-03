SHAFAQNA-As part of the birthday celebrations of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Abul Fadl Abbas(A.S.), senior Nigerian Shia cleric and Leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, receives the representatives of the Mu’assatu Abul Fadlul Abbas, JASAZ, Intizar, and Kashhafatu Imam Mahdi (ATFS) of the Islamic movement at his Abuja residence.

Source : ABNA