Bahrain : Salam DHR calls for legilstaions against discrimination

SHAFAQNA- SALAM for Democracy and Human Rights has called for enacting legislations that criminalize discrimination in Bahrain, allowing victims to sue those who discriminate against them.

On Zero Discrimination Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the organization said that the Bahraini authorities are openly practicing discrimination in political rights by directly adding amendments to the Political Rights Act, discriminating and denying citizens the right to run in parliamentary and municipal elections, as was the case in 2018.

“Shia citizens cannot buy property in certain areas in Bahrain, such as Rifaa or Muharraq Island, and here the government exercises this discrimination without a law prohibiting it, so that it would be able to avoid the issue of providing evidence,” Salam said in a statement on March 7.

Source: Bahrain Mirror