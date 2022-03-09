Russia-Ukraine war: Battle for historic port city,Odesa

SHAFAQNA-Kyiv’s forces are preparing for a potential attack by Moscow’s troops on the historic port city of Odesa.

Situated 300km (186 miles) west of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, the city is seen as a strategic asset by both Ukraine and Russia – and its fall would have significant repercussions, not only for the two countries, but also for the wider Black Sea region, experts warn.

Russian troops, advancing west of Crimea, have already taken the port city of Kherson and arrived at Mykolaiv, just 120km (75 miles) east of Odesa. Russian navy ships have been spotted close to Ukrainian territorial waters, raising fears of a possible attack from the sea.

Source : aljazeera