Qom : Finnish envoy visits Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A.) Mausoleum

SHAFAQNA- The Finnish Ambassador to Iran and his delegation paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A.) in Qom.

During the visit on Wednesday, Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto and his delegation got acquainted with the life of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A.).

The visit was coordinated by the international department of the shrine as well as the Iran-Finland friendship society. The delegation, which included embassy staff, paid visits to different parts of the Mausoleum.

They received information about the history and architecture of the shrine, the position of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A.) in Qom, her effect in the Islamic Revolution, and the capacities of Qom in various fields. Authorizes of the Mausoleum presented a copy of the Holy Quran with an English translation to the envoy.

Source: IQNA