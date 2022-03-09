Pakistan : Women Hold Rally to Demand Islamic Rights in Karachi

SHAFAQNA-Women held a rally to demand their Islamic-rights in the face of distorted definition of freedom, disseminated from the West in Karachi.

Women Hold Rally in Pakistan’s Karachi to Demand Islamic Rights

“Not on my name anymore”, their chant echoed across Karachi against what many women in Pakistan call the West-funded and defined feminism in their country.

Amidst the Islamophobic, anti-Hijab policies, the West is also selling its brand of feminism under the garb of women’s rights that these women believe is targeting Muslim values, they say.

Speakers at the rally said that Islam is pretty clear on family and the role of its organizer, the women.

They noted that Muslims must not fall prey to Western pseudo-slogans of freedom that only objectify women.

They stressed that they attended the rally to show the world that Islam has given men and women equal rights.

The participants also shed light on violence against women and demanded the central government to implement more Islamic laws to prevent it.

Source: IQNA