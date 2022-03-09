Imam Reza guesthouse boosts accommodation capacity

SHAFAQNA- Karamat Razavi Foundation has started expanding the Imam Reza guesthouse in an attempt to accommodate more pilgrims.

In a ceremony on the occasion of festivities in Sha’ban (the eighth month of the lunar year), Mohammad Hossein Ostad Agha, the CEO of the foundation, announced the addition of four blocs, which increase the accommodation capacity by 500 beds – from 1500 to 2000.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, the national hotline of 1460 was introduced for guest reception to the guesthouse and Razavi Pilgrim City. It will make it possible for the public to contact the accommodation establishment to follow up on their application and receive services.

During the second phase of inaugurating the guesthouse, Ostad Agha noted: “Twelve blocs with 1500 beds have so far been operational. With the four newly-constructed blocs, the accommodation capacity has been raised by 500 beds”. He further pointed to a total budget of 280 billion Iranian Rials (around $9.3m) for both construction and equipment.

The CEO of Karamat Razavi Foundation continued that Imam Reza holy shrine had taken the measure in a bid to welcome great numbers of pilgrims two years after the Coronavirus outbreak. To this end, besides the expansion of the guesthouse, “Razavi Pilgrim City will accommodate pilgrims with a capacity of 3500 beds and pilgrims can directly reach the two establishments via 1460 hotline without any area code”.

He also stressed that the two centers would warmly receive the under-privileged pilgrims from across the country free of charge.

The suites in the pilgrim guesthouse have all been constructed using standard materials and equipped with all amenities.

