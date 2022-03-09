Russian airstrike hits Maternity Hospital in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-A Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol and buried people including children under rubble.

Footage released by the Mariupol mayor’s office showed wounded people being taken out of the hospital complex, which appeared severely damaged by the attack. Images from the hospital showed a large bomb crater and indications that the blast, which took place around 5 p.m., had knocked down trees and torched cars. Details about casualties weren’t yet available.

Source : wsj