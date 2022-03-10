March 10, 2022 | 8:05 AM

UN decries ‘horrific’ attack of Mariupol hospital

UN head decries ‘horrific’ attack of Mariupol hospital

SHAFAQNA- UN’s officials condemn bombing of children’s hospital in besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Antonio Guterres says ‘senseless violence must stop’ as bombing of children’s hospital in Mariupol draws condemnation. Pentagon reaffirms US opposition to Poland’s offer to send fighter jets to Ukraine, saying transfer risks escalating crisis.

Ukraine has accused Russia of bombing the children’s hospital and maternity ward, injuring at least 17 people. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukrainian counterpart.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterates call for Kyiv’s allies to impose a no-fly zone over the country. USA and UK again rule out no-fly zone, saying it could lead to direct confrontation with Russia.

Source: aljazeera

