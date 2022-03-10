March 10, 2022 | 8:02 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Oil prices fall as UAE supports output hike

0
Oil prices fall as UAE supports output hike

SHAFAQNA- Global oil prices fell on Wednesday (09 Mar 2022) by the most in nearly two years after United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

“We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels,” Ambassador Yousuf Al-Otaiba said in a statement tweeted by the UAE’s Embassy in Washington. read more

Source: reuters

 

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Saudi Arabia & UAE decline calls from Biden amid fears of oil price spike

Related posts

UN decries ‘horrific’ attack of Mariupol hospital

asadian

Ukraine: Russian airstrike hits maternity hospital

asadian

Ukraine War: Battle for historic port city of Odesa

asadian

Ex-Iranian Diplomat: Ukraine war will continue

asadian

US & UK ban Russian oil imports

asadian

Saudi Arabia & UAE decline calls from Biden amid fears of oil price spike

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.