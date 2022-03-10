March 10, 2022 | 8:04 AM

Aboul Gheit warns of consequences of world powers conflict on Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- “Arab countries would suffer serious economic consequences from the Ukraine war, especially in the area of ​​food security,” the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said in a speech at a meeting of EU member states at the level of foreign ministers.

Aboul Gheit said he hoped Ukraine’s tension would be resolved through diplomacy, noting that the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine should not cause the various crises in the Arab countries to be forgotten.

The 175th meeting of the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers began in Cairo on Wednesday, and the foreign ministers of the member states are scheduled to review the latest regional and global developments.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree ordering a military strike on Ukraine; The move was met with opposition and condemnation from many countries, and the imposition of tough economic and financial sanctions on Moscow.

Source: MDeast

 

