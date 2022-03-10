Lack of U.S. decision on nuclear deal complicates talks; Iran’s Shamkhani

SHAFAQNA- “United States has no will to reach a strong and defensible agreement,” the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said.

Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote on his personal Twitter page:

“The way the United States has dealt with Iran’s principled proposals, its unacceptable proposals and insist on a quick agreement with false pretenses, show that the United States has no will to reach a strong and defensible agreement for the parties. “The Vienna talks are becoming more complicated every hour without a political decision by the United States.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

