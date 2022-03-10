UK : Muslims in Nottingham launch appeal to help Ukrainian refugees

SHAFAQNA-The Muslim community in Nottingham has launched an appeal to help Ukrainian refugees .

The appeal was inspired by Edyta Gluch, a Muslim convert originally from Poland, after the unfolding events resulted in thousands of Ukrainian families fleeing borders to Poland.

“I could not sit back and watch my fellow humans left with absolutely nothing, just witnessing the very few belongings they have on them, and the thought of them struggling to get food was incredibly heart-breaking,” Gluch told Impact Nottingham.

The solidarity event was held last Thursday at the Muslim Cultural Centre in Wollaton, asking for people to provide items of food and clothing to those crossing the border into Poland.

