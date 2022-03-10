New movie about Imam Hussain (AS) available online on several platforms

SHAFAQNA- “Hussain, Who Said No” is one of the latest features about Imam Hussain (AS) which can now be watched. Directed by Ahmad Reza Darvish, the movie is available on several platforms including Helalchannel and vimeo.

“Hussain, Who Said No” is available in three languages of Persian, Arabic, and French plus subtitles in 10 different languages, including English. Amazon platform will soon host the feature.

Those inside Iran can dial *780*430# to get directions for watching the movie online. Darvish’s work received nine awards at the 32nd Fajr Film Festival in Iran in 2014 but was never screened at cinemas.

Source: IQNA