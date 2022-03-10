March 10, 2022 | 7:30 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

New movie about Imam Hussain (AS) available online on several platforms

0
New movie about Imam Hussein (A.S.)

SHAFAQNA- “Hussain, Who Said No” is one of the latest features about Imam Hussain (AS) which can now be watched. Directed by Ahmad Reza Darvish, the movie is available on several platforms including Helalchannel and vimeo.

“Hussain, Who Said No” is available in three languages of Persian, Arabic, and French plus subtitles in 10 different languages, including English. Amazon platform will soon host the feature.

Those inside Iran can dial *780*430# to get directions for watching the movie online. Darvish’s work received nine awards at the 32nd Fajr Film Festival in Iran in 2014 but was never screened at cinemas.

Source: IQNA

Related posts

Ali Akbar ibn Hussain (AS)

Yahya

“Nafas Al-Mahmūm” written by Sheikh ‘Abbas Qummi

Yahya

Karbala’s Holy Shrines end the mourning season

Yahya

World Shia Muslims memorialize Arbaeen

Yahya

“Arbaeen procession is the cry of justice against all kinds of oppression”/ Interview with Mrs. Masuma Assad of Argentina Shia Community

asadian

Arbaeen 2019:Millions of pilgrims from around the world gather in Karbala under slogan of ‘Imam Hussein Unites Us’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.