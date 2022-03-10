March 10, 2022 | 7:30 PM

No progress as Lavrov-Kuleba talk in Turkey

SHAFAQNA- Talks between Russia and Ukraine’s foreign ministers on Thursday (10 Mar 2022) made no apparent progress towards a ceasefire. Ukraine’s foreign minister said he discussed a 24-hour ceasefire with his Russian counterpart but no progress was made as Moscow’s representative defended its invasion and said it was going as planned.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met for face-to-face talks in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level contact between the two sides since Moscow invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour last month.

Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba said he secured no promise from Russia’s Sergey Lavrov to halt firing so aid could reach civilians, including the main humanitarian priority – evacuating hundreds of thousands of people trapped in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Source: aljazeera

