Iran’s FM: USA’s excessive demand should not affect lifting of sanctions

SHAFAQNA- The main issues and effective lifting of sanctions should not be affected by the USA’s excessive demand, Iran’s Foreign Minister in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Thursday said.

During the telephone conversation, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Vienna talks for the removal of sanctions, as well as some international issues of mutual concern, including the Ukraine crisis.

Appreciating the efforts of the EU foreign policy coordinator in the Vienna talks and the progress made, Hossein Amirabdollahian said that if realism dominates the behavior of all sides in Vienna, they are still close to the point of obtaining a good and strong agreement. He noted that some new requests from the US have no logical justification and they contradict the US’ stance on quickly reaching an agreement.

Source: IRNA