Putin: Sanctions will rebound on West

SHAFAQNA-Sanctions imposed against Russia would rebound against the West, including in the form of higher food and energy prices,Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin said there had been no alternative to what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine and that Russia was not a country that could accept compromising its sovereignty for some sort of short-term economic gain.

“These sanctions would have been imposed in any case,” Putin told a meeting of the Russian government on Thursday. “There are some questions, problems and difficulties but in the past we have overcome them and we will overcome them now.

“In the end, this will all lead to an increase in our independence, self-sufficiency and our sovereignty,” he told a televised government meeting two weeks after Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

Source : aljazeera