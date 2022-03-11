Gerhard Schroder travels to Moscow to meet Putin

SHAFAQNA- Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a mediation effort to end the war in Ukraine.

The meeting between the two ended Thursday evening but details of the discussions weren’t immediately available. Schröder’s wife, Soyeon Schröder-Kim, subsequently posted a photograph of herself in prayer with the Kremlin in the background on Instagram.

Schröder has come under fierce criticism at home and abroad for refusing to sever his close ties to Moscow following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Even several of his office staff quit last week after he insisted on keeping his senior roles at Kremlin-linked energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom.

Source : politico