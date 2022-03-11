March 11, 2022 | 8:08 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Gerhard Schroder travels to Moscow to meet Putin

0
Gerhard Schroder travels to Moscow

SHAFAQNA- Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a mediation effort to end the war in Ukraine.

The meeting between the two ended Thursday evening but details of the discussions weren’t immediately available. Schröder’s wife, Soyeon Schröder-Kim, subsequently posted a photograph of herself in prayer with the Kremlin in the background on Instagram.

Schröder has come under fierce criticism at home and abroad for refusing to sever his close ties to Moscow following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Even several of his office staff quit last week after he insisted on keeping his senior roles at Kremlin-linked energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom.

Source : politico

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY

UKRAINE WAR: UN’S AID CHIEF URGES SAFE PASSAGE FOR CIVILIANS

Putin: Sanctions will rebound on West

Related posts

Putin: Sanctions will rebound on West

asadian

Egypt: Inflation in double digits as Ukraine war continues

asadian

No progress as Lavrov-Kuleba talk in Turkey

asadian

Aboul Gheit: Arab countries would suffer serious economic consequences from the Ukraine war

asadian

Oil prices fall as UAE supports output hike

asadian

UN decries ‘horrific’ attack of Mariupol hospital

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.